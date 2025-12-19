SOAS state retirement ‘won’t end mistrust of Trust’

CAMPAIGNERS calling for the restoration of emergency general surgery at the SWAH have called for a change in leadership approach at the Western Trust, following news chief executive Neil Guckian is to retire in the new year.

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have urged Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to now intervene to ‘ensure an ambitious management plan is put in place.’

SOAS said Mr Guckian’s retirement wouldn’t end community mistrust in the Trust from the Fermanagh public, particularly over the future of emergency surgery.

The announcement comes just two weeks after senior Trust representatives told the Assembly Health Committee there was never any intention to restore timely access to emergency surgery at SWAH, contradicting assurances given since the withdrawal of surgery in December 2022. The admission resulted in widespread shock and anger locally.

SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh referred to recent comments by Minister Nesbitt to the Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement in Dublin.

“The public statements by Mike Nesbitt in the aftermath of revelations at the health committee meeting are welcome,” he said.

“He has stated clearly that the withdrawal of emergency surgery from SWAH is still a temporary move, it has not become permanent.”

Responding to the retirement announcement, he said: “There is a deep-seated mistrust of the Western Trust here in Fermanagh. Those suspicions were entirely validated last week.

“Over the last three years they have told us it was only a temporary removal, they even conducted a full-scale public consultation on what they said was its temporary removal in 2023.”

SDLP Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Group Leader Councillor Adam Gannon added the appointment of a new chief executive must mark a reset in how the Trust engages with local communities.

“The appointment of a new Chief Executive presents an opportunity for the Western Trust to reset its relationship with communities in this area,” he said, adding that the opportunity to rebuild trust “must not be wasted”.