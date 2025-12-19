Silver for Suttle at British Open in Coventry

FERMANAGH Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Ewan Suttle claimed a silver medal at the NoGi BJJ British Open in Coventry on Saturday.

After a tough start in his own bracket, only losing by an advantage with no points conceded or gained, it was on to the absolute where Suttle fought through some tough matches to qualify for the final. The Fermanagh man didn’t concede a point and only lost the top spot by an advantage.

The event in Coventry is another fantastic finish to a great year in competition by Suttle with big things to come for him in 2026.

Advertisement

The Fermanagh Jiu Jitsu club, with Lyle Gawley, at its helm, continues to go from strength to strength.

Four junior members of the Fermanagh club recently achieved their black belt gradings in Japanese Ju Jitsu after they showcased their top skills in Ballymena.

Sadhbh Crudden, Emilia Wheeler, Grace Gawley and Odhran McGirr, along with their coach Lyle Gawley, travelled to Ballymena, to take part in the WJJF Ireland black belt grading event.

They were assessed by Hanshi Alan Pettricrew, 8th Dan and had to demonstrate their technical knowledge of the junior black belt syllabus which includes throws, locks, strikes, escapes, combination throw techniques, self defence, sparring, grappling and traditional kata.

The club’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu star Wiktow Sedziak has also enjoyed a 2025 year to remember.

He recently won a bronze medal in the grey belt under 155lbs age 14/15 bracket at Grappling Industries in Dublin.

The 15-year-old from the Fermanagh Jiu Jitsu club started well with a very fast finish against a strong opponent.

Advertisement

The match went quickly to the ground after his opponent went for a double leg takedown which Wiktor took advantage of by countering with a sprawl into back control.

His next two matches unfortunately didn’t go his way.

After starting each match strong, Sedziak was submitted in both with an arm bar from guard position from two very good opponents.