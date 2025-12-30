Scott embodies the true meaning of Christmas

In the run-up to Christmas, a simple yet powerful act of generosity by a local fuel delivery driver quietly made a real difference to households struggling through the winter months.

Scott Thompson, a team member with CB Fuels Ballinamallard, recently won 12 x 20kg bags of coal in a company raffle. While many might have kept the prize for themselves, Scott chose to share it with others.

“I only learned today, and had to really press him for it, that he, completely on his own and without anyone knowing, donated six of these bags to customers he knew might be struggling this Christmas,” a colleague explained.

On his deliveries, Scott quietly added extra bags to orders. If a customer had ordered one bag, he left two; if they ordered two, he left three, taking the extra from his winnings. The remaining six bags he gave to his father.

His colleague continued, “You’d go a long way to find an employee or any young person whose generosity like this would even cross their mind.”

In a time when many face rising costs and uncertainty, small acts like Scott’s stand out as some of the most meaningful gifts of the Christmas season.