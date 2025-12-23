Schoolgirl brings Christmas cheer to Children’s Ward

A KIND hearted young girl from Bellanaleck, Macy Connors, has spread some much-needed Christmas cheer by raising over £300 at a local craft fair.

Macy crafted and sold beautiful bracelets, using the proceeds to generously support two worthy causes.

She split the money between purchasing toys for the Cancer Centre in Belfast and assembling self-care packs for parents at the Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital.

“A huge thank you to Macy for her thoughtfulness and kindness again this year bringing a sprinkle of Christmas cheer to the Children’s Ward,” Staff Nurse Roisin Stewart said.

“The self-care packs include a toothbrush, toothpaste, shower gel and facecloth and will be very much appreciated by our parents who will be in hospital with their child. Last year Macy was so generous to us and donated a lot of toys for children in the our Children’s Ward over the Christmas period.

“Macy is pictured delivering the self-care packs to the Children’s Ward along with her brother James, mum Laura and father Kevin to present them to us.”

“We would like to wish Macy her brother James and parents Kevin and Laura a very happy Christmas.”