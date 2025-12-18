Safety works finally get started on road in Fermanagh

SAFETY upgrade works have got underway on the Derrylin Road, following renewed calls for urgent attention to the busy route.

Earlier this month Michal Lisiecki (42) and Adam Telus (25) died following a crash between a Ford Kuga and a bus on the road.

While invsetigations are continuing and the cause of that collision is not yet known, the tragedy did prompt renewed calls from local residents who had been calling for urgent safety works for many years.

Now it has been confirmed by the Department for Infrastructure that work has begun on the road.

Councillor Declan McArdle, who has been among those advocating for road improvements at the location for decades, said he was ‘totally delighted’ that progress is now being made.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that short-term measures are underway, while longer-term plans for a significant realignment of the road are also being considered.

“White lining renewal works at road junctions along the Derrylin Road has commenced, however the completion of this work is very much weather dependent,” A DfI spokesperson said.

“Longer term plans for the road at this location include a significant carriageway realignment. Following a recent site meeting the Department with PSNI will consider what interventions may be possible in the shorter term to improve road safety.”

Speaking following confirmation of the works, Cllr McArdle said he was delighted to see action finally being taken after years of advocacy.

“I’m totally delighted, it’s been a long time advocating for something to be done,” he said.

“I am grateful, thankful for the DfI for continuing the good work and I am looking forward enthusiastically to see what’s going to happen and so are the residents as well.

“The residents will be over joyed. It’s a long time coming.”

Cllr McArdle added, “Any improvements is welcome but as long as they take in road safety, not only for the tourists and and everybody using the road from Bus Éireann and local businesses but also the locals who need to go day by day shopping and go about their farming business as well, so if that is all taken into account, I’m more than pleased.”