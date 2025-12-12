Sadness at death of famous Fermanagh character Willie

Fermanagh has been plunged into sadness at the death of well known character Willie Boyd.

The Tully native was well known across the county particularly in Lisnaskea and Enniskillen where he spent a lot of his time.

Formerly of Tully, Rosslea, and lately Creamery House, Kesh, Mr Boyd passed away peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on December 12th 2025.

“Resting in Gods Care ..Peace at Last Willie, I will miss my wee visits to Creamery House and giving me plenty of orders! always asked for everyone!,” a tribute from The Kissin’ Crust Coffee Shop in Lisnaskea posted online.

Friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home , 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Sunday 4pm to 6pm. Funeral service in St Mark’s Parish Church, Aghadrumsee, on Monday 15th December at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Brother of Jim, Eveline, John and the late Sandy.