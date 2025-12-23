Sadness after death of ‘true Enniskillener’ Éamon

TRIBUTES have been paid following the passing of Éamon Goodwin who was remembered as “a true Enniskillener” with a passion and love of Irish.

Formerly of Floraville in Enniskillen, Mr Goodwin passed away peacefully on December 9.

A wave of tributes have been paid from mourners across the community following the passing of Mr Goodwin.

“Éamon came along to the first Irish class we ran locally and every week to our Ciorcal Comhrá in the library,” one tribute read.

“He was always very giving of his time and knowledge and in sharing his love of the language. Suimhneas síoraí a anam uasal.”

Another mourner said: “So very sorry to hear this sad news. Eamon was a gentleman and a true Enniskillener.”

Other mourners remembered Mr Goodwin for his kind nature and personality.

“Sincerest condolences to all of Éamon’s family. He was such a gentleman and he always loved the chat on the way into Brewster Park,” another mourner remembered.

He is survived by his wife Bridie (Doris), his daughters Sinéad (Gareth Doherty) and Caitríona (Tom Gilroy) and his brothers Frank and Liam (Carmel).

He is predeceased by his brother Colm (Frances) and his sister Marie (Cecil Lynam).

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church on December 13, he was interred in Cross Cemetery.