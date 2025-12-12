Roslea man dies in Lisnaskea crash

A 69-year-old Roslea man has sadly passed away following the crash in Lisnaskea yesterday.

In a statement released this morning, the PSNI confirmed the sad news.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea, yesterday afternoon, Thursday 11th December,” police stated a short time ago.

“He was 69-year-old Francis Lynch from the Rosslea area.”

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson from the Collision Investigation Unit added, “Police received a report shortly after 4:20pm of a single-vehicle collision in the Dernawilt Road area.

“Officers alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, however, the driver sadly died at the scene.

“The Dernawilt Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or any other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1048 of 11/12/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.