Rising country star David James gears up for 2026 

One of Ireland’s hottest rising stars, country singer David James is quickly becoming a name to watch.

With a rapidly growing fanbase, a busy touring schedule, and the rare honour of recording a duet with Daniel O’Donnell, the 27-year-old performer is carving out a place for himself in the heart of Irish country music.

Hailing from Killea, the Donegal man is no stranger to Fermanagh, as he is managed by well-known Enniskillen songwriter John Farry.

David’s musical journey began at just 14, when a surprise Christmas gift set him on the path to performing.

“I started singing around the house earlier that year and country music had surged in Ireland around that time and for Christmas I asked Santa for an iPhone,” he said.

“Instead he brought me speakers, microphone and everything I needed to go out gigging. Then I started going around the local pubs in Donegal and Derry and have been at it ever since.”

“I went straight into music after school. I sort of made up my mind that music was what I wanted to do full time. I loved being out every weekend even if it was only the local pub singing. Very quickly I knew that’s the career I wanted.”

Inspiration

David believes his family has played a pivotal role in shaping his dream, especially his older brother Gerard.

“A big inspiration for me was my brother who is a drummer and musician, he’s five years older than me,” he said,

“When I was younger he took me to the country festival in Letterkenny and I loved it. He was a big influence in me getting into music.”

David’s first breakthrough came after leaving school.

“After my A-levels, I released a song called Donegal Doll and whenever it was released it had streams 250,000 in a couple of days and back then it was sort of a big deal,” he said.

“That’s when it started picking up for me but it has been a slow and steady journey for me, nothing happened overnight.”

An unexpected message from Highland Radio opened another door.

“I got a job with Highland Radio just by pure chance. I’d done an interview with them after they sent me a message if I was interested in doing up a demo and I’ve been there since,” he said.

David has been presenting full time since the age of 19, “I think I’m their youngest ever full-time presenter and absolutely love it.”

David signed with successful manager John Farry just over a year ago, something he believes has helped him massively.

“I used to have a sub-hire band, but it was always a massive dream of mine to have a full-time band. John came and instilled the belief we could do it, told me we could do it, and we realised that band on the first of February this year.” he said.

The group includes musicians who range from guitars to whistle players.

Dream duet

One career highlight remains recording a duet with Daniel O’Donnell, which he said was ‘pretty cool.’

“Getting to record a song with Daniel was pretty cool,” he said.

“Being from Donegal and growing up in Donegal, Daniel is a huge part of every single household and I was a huge fan of him before I got to record with him.

“Getting that opportunity was fantastic and one that I’m very grateful for.”

Their duet, Don’t Take the Good Times for Granted, was released during lockdown in 2021.

Live shows continue to be where David feels most at home.

“Not long ago I performed at the Allingham Arms in Bundoran and they ended up closing the doors and I thought it was unbelievable and something I always dreamed of,” he said.

“To be in a ballroom with my own band with a full house was unbelievable.”

David is now preparing for a busy 2026, with plans to return to Fermanagh with a gig at the Ardhowen on January 30, and a new song on the way too.

Despite his rising profile, David remains grounded.

“I’m grateful to have such a great family who have supported me and my parents have made many sacrifices of their own, “I’m also so grateful for the people who have followed my career from the bars until now.”