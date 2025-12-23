Pupils visit new health centre in Fermanagh

CHILDREN from St Macartan’s PS in Roslea were recently treated to an exclusive peek at the progress on the new health centre in Lisnaskea.

Construction of the long-awaited new facility began in January this year. Once operational, the new hub will support a network of 16 GPs and provide services to around 30,000 people in the surrounding area. With almost 12 months of work now completed, the pupils were invited to see behind the scenes by the construction firm behind the build, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, who have been working closely with the school.

The school’s P6 and P7 classes who visited the site said it had been very exciting.

“The pupils enjoyed speaking with a variety of construction professionals, learning about life on site, the different roles involved, and even got the chance to operate a huge tower crane to pop a balloon,” said a school spokesperson.

“A big thank you to Lowry’s for providing such a fantastic experience. We’re looking forward to watching the progress and seeing the finished facility come to life.”

Members of the School Council, along with representatives from Lowry Brothers, also delivered donations to The Cornerstone Foodbank, Lisnaskea during their visit to the town last week.

“A huge thank you to all our parents and colleagues for their generous contributions to the food bank,” added the school spokesperson.

“As a gesture of appreciation, everyone enjoyed hot chocolate and treats. This act of kindness beautifully captures the true spirit of Christmas.”