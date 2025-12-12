PSNI launches festive road safety campaign

POLICE in Fermanagh and Omagh have announced enhanced road-safety measures for the Christmas season as part of Operation Season’s Greetings.

The initiative, which focuses on ‘safer shopping, safer roads and safer socialising,’ will see officers use social media to reinforce safety messages for local communities.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said, “We will be using our social media channels to support operational police activity and share important safety messages with our community in Fermanagh and Omagh, including this one about distracted and dangerous driving.

“At this time of year we are especially keen that people are safe on the roads and to that end we want drivers to be aware of the Fatal Five.

“Don’t drink or take drugs and drive. Slow down, don’t be careless, always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

“Local officers, supported by our Roads Policing Unit, will be out across the District over the coming weeks carrying out road safety operations and vehicle checkpoints, and testing for drugs and alcohol at the roadside.

“We all have a responsibility for road safety and each person who gets behind the wheel should be solely focused on driving safely, and not distracted by a mobile phone or anything else. To do anything less is to put yourself and other road users at serious risk.

“Let’s make sure everyone makes it home safe this Christmas season.”

The PSNI said the increased visibility on local roads aims to encourage safer driving habits and reduce the risk of collisions during one of the busiest periods of the year. Officers are urging all motorists to take extra care as winter conditions, heavier traffic and festive social events increase potential dangers.