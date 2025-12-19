Progress made to prevent persistent flooding welcomed

NEWS agencies on both sides of the border are to work together on the problem of persistent flooding in Pettigo has been welcomed locally.

Back in September, 60 sandbags were required to prevent damage to local homes and businesses when the River Termon flooded.

The matter has since been raised repeatedly by both Cllr Michael McMahon and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty in recent months.

Last week it was announced in the Dail in Dublin, in response to Deputy Doherty’s Parliamentary Question, that work would now be progressing by the southern government to address the issue.

This will include a review of the flood maps for the area, assessing the level of risk to the town.

The authorities in the South have also vowed to work with their counterparts at the Department of Infrastructure in the North to find a solution to the problem.

“Rest assured that both myself and Cllr Michael McMahon will continue to keep the pressure on to ensure progress on this matter is as swift as possible and that work begins urgently to address the issue,” said Deputy Doherty.

“The people of Pettigo have had to wait long enough for the flooding of the River Termon to be taken seriously.”

Cllr McMahon added the flooding of the River Termon has caused great stress for affected businesses and homeowners in Pettigo.

“This flooding has been going on for a long time now after storms and heavy rain,” he said. “The people of Pettigo have had to worry about this long enough.

“Ultimately, what is needed is for the bottom of the river to be cleared on both sides of the border.

“I am pleased that Government have responded to Deputy Doherty today with the news that the Department are progressing the matter and that they will work with their colleagues in the six counties.”