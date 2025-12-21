Police pursuit ends with car fire in Teemore

Police are appealing for information after a police pursuit ended in a car fire in the Teemore Cross area.

Police received a report of a car on fire in the Teemore Cross area of Derrylin in the early hours of Sunday, 21st December, around 4:00am.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement

“The vehicle has been internally destroyed by the blaze and upon inspection, it was noted the same car had been involved in a police pursuit approximately an hour and half prior to this report,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for information regarding this and are specifically asking for anyone who may have witnessed this, have dash-cam, ring doorbell or other CCTV footage that may be relevant to the investigation, please make contact on 101 quoting reference 313 21/12/25.