Police investigate multiple shop thefts in Fermanagh

Local police are investigating a number of reported thefts from shops across Fermanagh and Omagh.

“In investigating the recent reported thefts we have determined that many of the incidents are very similar in the ‘modus operandi’ used by the suspects. We believe that by raising awareness of this apparent ‘modus operandi’ we can help business owners be alert to risk,” Inspector Taylor said.

“In the reported thefts we are investigating, the suspects, who typically operate in groups of four-to-six individuals appear to target high value items including health and beauty products and alcohol like brandy or champagne, and these are mainly taken from smaller community shops rather than large supermarket chains. Some of the suspects appear to dress in long flowing clothes like maxi-skirts and long dresses, often layered with other long cardigans and coats that allow them to conceal stolen items on their person. They have also been known to carry rucksacks and large bags.

“We’re urging all business owners, employees and members of the public, to report any concerns to police as soon as possible and we will use all of the tools at our disposal to identify and arrest offenders in this series of thefts.

“We also encourage business owners to install CCTV if not already in place. Footage from previous thefts has been invaluable in helping us build a profile of the offenders we are looking for. Also consider adding anti-theft devices to your higher value items, including premium alcohol brands.

Information provided by businesses and the community is vital in helping us form a picture of what is happening for retailers and develop a police response to tackle it head on, so please get in touch if you have any information or see anything in your local shop that causes you concern.”

To speak to police, please call 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/