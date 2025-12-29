+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlinePolice appeal after car damaged outside pub

Police appeal after car damaged outside pub

Posted: 6:05 am December 29, 2025

POLICE are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Fivemiletown.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are appealing for witnesses who may have seen witnessed a road traffic collision outside the Perfect Pint on December 22, approximately between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

“A white BMW X5 parked outside The Prefect Pint was damaged and the wing mirror was broken,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“If anyone has seen anything especially those with Dash Cams can you please get in touch with Police. Call 101 and quote reference: 786 of the 22/12/2025.”

Related posts:

Fivemiletown on Russian list of strike targets Fivemiletown students spread cheer in the community
Premium Appointments missed as Fermanagh post problems persist
Premium
Posted: 6:05 am December 29, 2025
Top
Advertisement