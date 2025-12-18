Person in ‘critical condition’ after Fermanagh crash

ONE person remains “in a critical condition” following a one-vehicle collision which occurred on a road in Fermanagh yesterday (Wednesday).

“Police in Enniskillen received a report at around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 17th December of a one-vehicle collision involving a lorry in the Lough Shore Road area of Belleek,” a statement read.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

“One person was taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

“The Lough Shore Road remains closed this morning, Thursday, 18th December, with signage in place to direct traffic.

“Border-crossing HGV traffic, in particular, should note that the road is impassable and are advised to travel via the Boa Island Road. An update will be provided in due course.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 585 of 17/12/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”