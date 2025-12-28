Paraglider crashes into the roof of Fermanagh hotel

A paraglider is believed to have crashed into the roof of a hotel in Co Fermanagh.

The incident happened at the Lough Erne Resort near Enniskillen earlier today.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to try and rescue the paraglider from the roof of the building.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Lough Erne Resort said: “We can confirm that Emergency Services are in attendance as a result of an incident in which a person believed to be flying a paraglider was in collision with the hotel property.

“Apart from the immediate vicinity of the incident, the resort is operating normally and bookings are not affected.

“Until the emergency services have completed their work, access to the resort will be restricted to resort guests and patrons of our restaurants.”

There are no further details about the incident, or the extent of any injuries suffered by the paraglider.