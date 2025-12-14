Pair extradited from Malta on Enniskillen charges

Two people have been extradited from Malta to the North by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit in connection to alleged serious offences in the Fermanagh area.

A 27-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were extradited to the North yesterday, Saturday 13th December.

The man is wanted to stand trial for two offences of rape, and six offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the woman is wanted to stand trial for three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three offences of child cruelty.

The offences occurred in the Enniskillen area between February 2020 and June 2021.

They were initially arrested in the Gozo area of Malta on 10th September 2025, and yesterday completed the extradition proceedings with their successful return to Northern Ireland.

Both suspects are expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15th December.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This double extradition from Malta demonstrates our commitment to tracking down those wanted for crimes here in Northern Ireland.

“In this case we worked closely with the UK’s Joint International Crime Centre and authorities in Malta to arrest and extradite these suspects – a first for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“We appreciate the assistance and cooperation provided by Maltese authorities in this case. Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.

“We will continue to work with our national and international partners to make sure offenders are brought before the courts.”