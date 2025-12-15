Pair extradited from Malta appear in Enniskillen court

A man and woman have appeared in court after being extradited from Malta on multiple charges of child abuse.

The accused pair, who are both from County Fermanagh, cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The male, who is aged 27, is charged with two counts of rape and six counts of assaulting the child causing actual bodily harm.

Meanwhile the woman aged 58 is accused of three counts of wilfully causing or procuring child cruelty by neglecting the alleged victim in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health, as well as three counts of assaulting him causing actual bodily harm.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 1 2020 and June 3 2021.

A detective constable aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She advised the woman was arrested at Gatwick Airport in London and the man was likewise arrested at Manchester International Airport, both on December 13.

No further details surrounding the offences were disclosed during the short hearing.

There was no application for bail at this stage as neither accused of access to suitable addresses.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded them in custody to appear for a committal hearing on December 29 when it is expected they will be returned for trial.