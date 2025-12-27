+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Oisin MCGrath
The late Oisin McGrath.

Oisin remembered with walkway at Fermanagh GAA club

Posted: 11:15 am December 27, 2025

A LARGE crowd turned out to Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA club on Sunday (December 21) for the official opening of a walkway in memory of their much-loved member Oisin McGrath.

In 2015, the county was rocked when Oisin McGrath, pictured below, a Year 9 student at St Michael’s College and a talented sportsman, tragically died.

To mark his memory, as part of the ongoing development at Belcoo GAA club, a special path, named ‘Oisin’s Walkaway’ hasl been developed.

“This official opening will coincide with the GOAL mile event we will be hosting on Sunday 21 December at 4pm,” a club statement read.

“GOAL is an Irish charity who works with communities facing extreme poverty and crisis. More than 200 GOAL mile events will be taking place all over the country and one of them will be in Belcoo.”

Belcoo GAA confirmed that the new walkway has been funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Shared Ireland and the Landfill Communities Fund.

Meanwhile, students at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen recently took part in a fundraising run, to remember Oisin and another pupil, Oisin Cassidy, who passed away earlier this year.

Since Oisin’s passing in 2015, the school has organised annual runs involving all year groups to raise money for the Oisín McGrath Foundation.

