New invasive species of mussels found in Lough Erne

A NEW invasive species of mussels has been found in Lough Erne – the first discovery of its kind in the North.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAREA) has urged vigilance following the discovery, which as been described as a ‘threat’ to the local ecosystem.

Scientists from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) collected samples suspected to be quagga mussels (Dreissena rostriformis bugensis) while carrying out routine surveys in Lower Lough Erne.

This was confirmed on December 10 following DNA analysis at Queen’s University Belfast. It is highly invasive and has spread rapidly from its native region in Ukraine during the last few decades through Western Europe and to North America and Mexico.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said the discovery “represents another significant pressure to our already beleaguered freshwater system.”

“Increased vigilance and surveillance is critical,” he said.

“My officials are engaging with stakeholders and public agencies to alert them to this arrival and the need for enhanced biosecurity measures.

“Cross-border engagement also continues through the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative.”

MLA Diana Armstrong called for more robust biosecurity measures to protect our waterways. “I am shocked by the first confirmed case of the highly invasive Quagga Mussel in Lower Lough Erne. This is a serious threat to our ecosystems and water quality,” she said.

Ms Armstrong added, “This alarming development highlights a complete failure by DAERA to implement robust biosecurity measures. The absence of guidance on power-washing facilities and effective regulation of watercraft movements is unacceptable and has left our waterways exposed.

“Our lakes and rivers are vital natural assets, and DAERA must urgently step up to protect them. Biosecurity must become a top priority before it’s too late.”

A spokesperson for DAREA said, ”With quagga now confirmed in both the Shannon system and Lower Lough Erne, the most likely scenario is that there has been a connected invasion along the Shannon–Erne corridor. “It is therefore plausible that quagga are already present but undetected in intermediate waterbodies, including Upper Lough Erne.

“DAERA has contacted relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the new arrival and our response to it and will initiate extra monitoring to investigate the extent of the population.

“Officials are planning to identify those waters that should also be sampled by assessing the potential pathways for the spread of quagga mussels into other water bodies.”