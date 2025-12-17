New editor appointed at the Fermanagh Herald

THE Fermanagh Herald has announced the appointment of Roisin Henderson as its new editor.

Originally from Buncrana in Inishowen, Roisin has made Fermanagh her home and has worked in local journalism across the north west for almost 20 years, half of which have been with the ‘Herald.

She said she was honoured to take on the role at a newspaper that has been at the heart of Fermanagh life for generations.

“The ‘Herald has been serving the people of this county for well over a century, and I am proud to play a part in the next chapter of its long history,” she said.

“I am passionate about the importance of local journalism and the role it plays in shaping and supporting communities. The Fermanagh Herald has a strong tradition of delivering trusted news and features, while also giving a voice to local people and standing up for the county on the issues that matter.”

Roisin joined the Fermanagh Herald in September 2015 and was appointed news editor in February 2022, serving under editor Ray Sanderson, who retired earlier this year.

Prior to joining the paper, Roisin worked with the Inish Times in Buncrana and across sister titles in Derry and Donegal.

Group editor Nigel McDonagh said Roisin brings valuable experience at a time of ongoing change for the industry.

“Roisin combines deep experience in local journalism with a clear desire to ensure that the ‘Herald must continue to evolve digitally,” he said.

“She is committed to maintaining the paper’s trusted editorial standards while developing its online presence and ensuring the title continues to serve readers across print, web and digital platforms.”