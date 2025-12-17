Museum brings Lough Erne’s maritime past back to life

TUCKED along the banks of Lough Erne in Riverside, Willie Anderson is bringing the rich maritime history of the lough’s boats back to life.

Once an empty boatyard, the site now houses his Boatyard Museum, showcasing the steam boats, racing yachts and working barges that shaped Enniskillen’s maritime past. Living on a barge himself, Willie’s connection to the lough gives the museum a personal touch, with every model and display carefully crafted to tell the story of the boats and people who once sailed these waters.

“I have always loved vintage machinery. Years ago I was into farm machinery and tractors and then I came here and I lived in a barge I built so then I was interested in old steam boats,” Willie told the ‘Herald.

This boatyard where the museum stands was built in the late 1850s. The Enniskillen Yacht Club took possession in the early 1900s.

Their members owned Fairy Class racing yachts. They were maintained here during the summer months and stored at the boatyard in sheds during the winter months.

Exhibits

Inside the Boatyard Museum, visitors can admire detailed, hand-crafted models of some of Lough Erne’s most iconic vessels, including the working barge Wide Awake and the paddle steamer Lady of the Lake.

Every model has been meticulously created by Willie himself, capturing the intricate design and character of these historic boats.

The museum also features a functional steam engine, offering a glimpse into the technology that powered the lough’s waterways and bringing the history of Enniskillen’s maritime past vividly to life.

Boatyard Museum not only showcases beautifully crafted models but also explains the history of Lough Erne’s boats and the people who sailed them.

Visitors can learn about iconic vessels such as the Lady of the Lake, a paddle steamboat used for pleasure trips on Lough Erne.

It was originally called the Rossclare and built in 1866 on Lower Lough Erne. The name was changed when the erne steamboat company purchased it in 1896.

After World War One, a lady bought the boat and converted it to a houseboat and renamed it Pandora.

The history of the working barge Wide Awake, which transported sand and goods around Enniskillen before the Second World War is also on display.

Local legends

Another key figure in the history displayed at the museum is local businessman John Lemon, whose shop on East Bridge Street stocked everything from ironmongery to timber, coal and slate.

Mr Lemon owned the Wide Awake barge and was deeply involved in the boating life of Lough Erne, taking part in Fairy-class yacht sailing, fishing and shooting.

The barge itself was skippered by John McManus, who also served as Mr Lemon’s ghillie and crewed his yacht, Paxie, reflecting the strong link between local industry, working boats and leisure on the lough.

The Boatyard Museum is completely free for visitors to explore, though Willie has placed a small donation box on site in support of the Heart Trust Fund at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“The Heart Trust Fund in Belfast do a lot of research and help people with heart problems to make things a bit better. A bit over a year ago I had to go up to the Royal for a quadruple bypass,” Willie explained.

Contributions from visitors go directly toward supporting the vital work carried out by the charity.

Willie is also appealing to the public for any old photographs of boats connected to Fermanagh’s waterways and history, and can be contacted at w.anderson@hotmail.co.uk