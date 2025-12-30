MP Cullen reaffirms her commitment for 2026

As the year draws to a close and we look ahead to 2026, Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Pat Cullen, has shared a New Year message reflecting on the commitment, resilience and community spirit shown across the constituency throughout 2025.

“One of the real highlights of the past year has been the strong turnout and meaningful discussion at our healthcare events, where communities came together to talk about how an all-island healthcare system could deliver better, more joined-up care for everyone on the island of Ireland,” she said.

“These conversations matter, especially for rural and border areas, and they have helped shape the work ahead.

Pat added that her commitment remains the same – to work hard for every constituent by listening to the issues that matter most to local families, communities and businesses.

“I am also delighted to welcome people to my new constituency office in Ballygawley. The door is open, and my team and I are ready to help. I look forward to continuing this work together in 2026.”