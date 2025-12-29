Mother and son extradited to Fermanagh for trial

A mother and son extradited from Malta on multiple charges of child abuse have been returned for trial.

The accused pair, who are both from County Fermanagh but cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim appeared for a committal hearing by video-link from prison where they have been held since their arrest.

The male, who is aged 27, is charged with two counts of rape and six counts of assaulting the child causing actual boduly harm.

Meanwhile the woman aged 58 is accused of three counts of wilfully causing or procuring child cruelty by neglecting the alleged victim in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health, as well as three counts of assaulting him causing actual bodily harm.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 1 2020 and June 3 2021.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Barney McElhome.

The pair spoke only to confirm their identities and that they understood the respective charges against them.

The declined to call witnesses or give evidence on their own behalf at this stage.

Judge McElhome remanded the pair in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on February 10.

When they first appeared in court earlier this month it was disclosed the pair had fought extradition proceedings from Malta where they had been residing following investigation for the alleged offences.

Having exhausted all avenues and appeals they were ordered to be returned to Northern Ireland.

The woman was arrested at Gatwick Airport in London and the man was likewise arrested at Manchester International Airport, both on December 13.

No further details surrounding the offences were disclosed during the short hearing.

There have been no applications for bail at this stage as neither accused have obtained suitable addresses.