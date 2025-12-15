Mental health takes centre stage at Belcoo event

THE power of positivity was the message of the day in Belcoo last week, as the community gathered for an event dedicated to resilience, mental health, and motivation.

The packed session at the Mullaghdun Community Centre came in the wake of recent tragedies over the past few years.

Its emphasis was on reaching out to the community and reassuring people that “it’s okay to not be okay and it’s brave in asking for help.”

Advertisement

The event opened with Bridie Sweeney of the Aisling Centre taking to the stage to share honest truths about mental health, how to care for yourself, and where to reach out if you or someone you know is struggling.

The second part of the event featured former Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, who spoke openly about losing his older brother to heroin addiction and how it shaped his own life choices.

Speaking to the Herald after the event, Ms Sweeney said, “The event focused on a positive message of hope and possibilities.

“Philly McMahon’s recollections on the life of his late brother and how that influenced his own choices showed that even in the darkest of times good can emerge, giving us something to hold unto.”

She also reminded attendees that help is available and shared information on a wide range of professional community-based services locally, as well as Lifeline, a 24/7 helpline operated by trained counselors — 0808 808 8000.

Mr McMahon highlighted the importance of treating addiction as a health issue rather than a crime, challenging stigma around words like “junkie.” Philly also emphasised mental health, community support, and giving young people better opportunities.

Through his charity, Half Time Talk, he connects vulnerable youths and adults with mentors to help them find a better path and avoid pitfalls such as addiction or crime.

Advertisement

The event concluded with an open-floor discussion, allowing attendees to ask questions about mental health, addiction, and the support services available to them. It was a heartfelt and empowering evening that left the community with practical guidance and renewed hope.