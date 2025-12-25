Meeting to discuss rural banking issues

RESIDENTS have called for “every possible avenue” to be explored to make banking services more accessible for people in Fermanagh, as many have been left isolated and concerned.

Last year, in Lisnaskea, residents were left outraged when Ulster Bank, the last remaining bank in the town, closed down as part of the company’s rapid closure of branches in the North.

Many people across Fermanagh have also been concerned with the lack of accessible banking services, with issues persisting at some rural post offices in rural villages in the county.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs, Jemma Dolan and Áine Murphy, recently hosted an event hosted by Rural Community Network and the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action over the issues.

“It’s vital that banks and regulators listen to the needs of rural customers and communities who they have left behind,” Ms Murphy said.

“I also took the opportunity again to raise the case for a banking hub in Lisnaskea with a representative from LINK. A service that our town urgently needs.

“I’ll continue working closely with the Consumer Council to ensure every possible avenue is explored to restore accessible banking services for local people and our small businesses.”

Ms Dolan has also called for reconsideration over banking availability in rural Fermanagh.

“The loss of bank branches further erodes the availability of banking services in small towns and rural areas across the North,” explained Ms Dolan.

“These closures have had an impact on staff, on customers who don’t or can’t use digital services, and on small local businesses.”

In Enniskillen, however, residents have been handed a boost after it was reported that a major building society, which has a branch in the town, will remain open until at least 2030.

After weeks of speculation, Nationwide confirmed that it will keep all of its 696 branches across the UK open for a minimum of another five years.

Located in High Street in Enniskillen, Nationwide remains a popular establishment for many Fermanagh residents in need of financial support and advice.