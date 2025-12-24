Man arrested following alleged assault in Enniskillen

A MAN has been arrested following an incident which occurred in Enniskillen this morning.

In a statement, Police District Commander, Superintendent Cunningham, confirmed that a person received ‘serious’ injuries, which are ‘not believed to be life-threatening’.

“We received a report at around 12.05am on Wednesday, 24th December of a male being punched to the head by another male outside licensed premises in the East Bridge Street area,” the statement read.

“Officers attended the scene, however, the injured male had already gone on to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are serious, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 32-year-old man matching the description of the person who carried out the assault was subsequently located by officers and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“Following a search of his person he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has any information, contact police on 101, quoting reference number 10 of 24/12/25.”