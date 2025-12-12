Local talent takes the spotlight on Late Late Toy Show

Fermanagh was proudly represented on The Late Late Toy Show last Friday night as three local children took to the national spotlight.

Nina He from Newtownbutler delivered a standout musical performance, while siblings Daithí and Saerlaíth McCaffrey appeared separately as part of the beloved county parade.

Nina, who performed as part of a K-pop–inspired Demon Hunter group, impressed viewers with a vibrant medley of songs from the popular movie.

Her moment came near the end of the programme and she took to the stage with confidence and enthusiasm.

Her mum, Rebecca, described the whirlwind experience with pride and emotion.

“The experience has been amazing for her confidence,” she said. “She’s a brave girl to sing live in front of strangers, it takes guts to overcome the butterflies and just give it your all.

“It’s all a bit surreal and hasn’t sunk in yet. Nina doesn’t realise how big the Toy Show is or how many people were watching.

“She is a bit overwhelmed with the support and doesn’t know how to react to all the publicity.

“We have told her that she has done herself proud and the whole of Fermanagh. She already knows how immensely proud we are of her.”

In a separate highlight of the evening, siblings Daithí and Saerlaíth McCaffrey took part in the much-loved county parade segment, proudly representing Fermanagh.

Their appearance delighted local viewers, with family, friends and neighbours excited to see the pair shine on one of Ireland’s most anticipated television nights of the year.