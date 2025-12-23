Lisbellaw rector completes ‘Black Santa’ sit-out

A LOCAL reverend showed remarkable dedication and community spirit by taking part in a Black Santa sit-out, remaining seated outside Lisbellaw Parish Church from 6.30am to 6.30pm to raise funds for Women’s Aid Fermanagh and church finances.

The 12-hour sit-out, inspired by the long-standing Black Santa tradition, saw the Rev’d William Jeffrey brave the winter conditions throughout the day in a silent act of witness and fundraising.

Members of the local community stopped by to offer words of encouragement, make donations, and show their support for the important causes being highlighted.

Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Women’s Aid Fermanagh, the key national charity working to end domestic violence against women and children.

Additional proceeds will contribute to the ongoing work and upkeep of Lisbellaw Parish Church, helping to sustain its role at the heart of the community.

The Black Santa sit-out was warmly received by parishioners and residents alike, with many praising the reverend’s commitment and the meaningful causes being supported.

“Rev William..well done to you, it was just uplifting to see you this morning before I left for work, your truly an amazing human,” one local commented.

“Well done Rev William. Such a worthy cause,” another added.