Kids and pets flock to festive Santa Paws fundraiser

Families, dog lovers and festive shoppers gathered at the weekend for a heart-warming Santa Paws Craft Fayre, complete with Santa visits for both children and their four-legged friends.

The event brought a lively mix of Christmas cheer and community spirit, all in support of two local animal charities, The Hullabaloo Sanctuary and Husky Salvation.

Owner of The Hullabaloo Sanctuary, Jules Feist said, “Everyone that came seemed to enjoy the day. There was a lovely atmosphere from start to finish, and it was great to see families and pets getting into the Christmas spirit while supporting two important causes.”

More than 20 craft stalls filled the venue, offering handmade gifts, seasonal decorations and treats perfect for early Christmas shopping.

Children enjoyed colourful face painting, while mascots from Party Bees added extra festive fun as they roamed the hall for photos and high-fives.

The Hullabaloo Sanctuary, based in Tamlaght, is a registered animal-welfare charity dedicated to rescuing dogs most at risk, especially older dogs, abandoned pets or those due to be destroyed because they are unclaimed or unwanted.

The sanctuary provides these animals with lifelong care, including warm shelter, veterinary treatment, nutritious food and a safe, loving environment where they can live out their days in comfort. Husky Salvation, located in Irvinestown, is another vital rescue charity that offers shelter, rehabilitation and rehoming opportunities for dogs in need.

A bustling tombola and raffle drew steady queues, helping to boost the final fundraising total. In all, £564 was raised and will be shared between the two charities to support their ongoing work.