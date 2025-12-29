Investigation continues into Belturbet bomb 53 years on

THERE has been a fresh appeal for information into the Belturbet bombing, more than 50 years after a loyalist claimed the lives of two local teenagers.

On 28 December 1972, bombs exploded in three towns along the Fermanagh border – Clones, Pettigo, and Belturbet.

While no one was seriously injured in Clones and Pettigo, 16-year-old Patrick Stanley and 15-year-old Geraldine O’Reilly were killed by the explosion outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on Belturbet Main Street.

The community in the village paused on Sunday to mark the anniversary of their deaths. To date, no one has ever been charged in relation to the bomb.

While the investigation into the atrocity has never been closed by An Garda Síochána, and has remained officially open for over half a century, no one has ever been convicted.

It is believed those responsible were from Fermanagh, with an RTE documentary in 2021 RTE documentary unearthing new evidence, including information on the UDA and suspects here in the county.

Renewed momentum in the case has come in recent years thanks to the determination of bereaved families and justice campaigners.

In March this year, it emerged that a former RUC officer, alleged to have been a member of the Glenanne Gang, had been questioned in connection with the bombing in a court in Cape Town, South Africa.

The families had previously expressed concern about the impact of the previously-planned Legacy Act, and had planned legal action. It is hoped October’s announcement that the Act would be replaced with new legislation will help prevent any obstacles to the investigation.

Speaking previously, solicitor Kevin Winters, representing the O’Reilly and Stanley families, said gardaí had identified “up to 80 issues of an intelligence evidential nature” submitted to the Northern Authorities through the Department of Justice.

Following a review of the investigation over the past year, An Garda Síochána said they had identified a number of lines of inquiry.

A Senior Investigating Officer was appointed, and an incident room was established at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation the bombing 53 years ago.

Anyone who may be able to help with enquires is asked to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station on (00353)49 9525580.