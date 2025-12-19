Homecoming to Fermanagh for Lord Mayor of Dublin

THE Lord Mayor of Dublin was recently welcomed to Enniskillen Townhall, where he was welcomed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam had been in town to attend the prize-giving ceremony at his old school, St Michael’s College.

Born in Co Cavan, Councillor McAdam grew up in Newtownbutler and the visit was an opportunity to celebrate his local links.

During the reception, Cllr McElduff presented the Lord Mayor with a Belleek plate.

The Lord Mayor also signed the Council’s Visitors’ Book to commemorate the occasion.

“The visit was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the enduring connections that link distinguished visitors such as the Lord Mayor of Dublin to our District of which we are very proud,” said Cllr McElduff.

Cllr Ray McAdam said it was privilege to return to Enniskillen, which he said was “a place that holds many fond memories.”