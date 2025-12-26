Hero dog Polly leaves SWAH staff paws-itively inspired

STAFF at South West Acute Hospital recently enjoyed a very special and heart-warming visit, as an extraordinary four-legged hero paid a visit to the cardiology department.

The remarkable canine ‘Polly’ the Golden Retriever, from Ballinamallard has been crowned a ‘Hero Dog’ by the British Heart Foundation, as it was her bark in the middle of the night that alerted owner Hannah

Cooke that her husband Adam had gone in to cardiac arrest.

All because of Polly’s bark, Hannah was given those critical minutes to perform CPR until help arrived. Adam was then treated by the amazing Cardiology staff at the SWAH.

Following successful treatment and recovery Adam, wife Hanna and family were able to return to the hospital, with Polly, to personally thank the cardiology staff.

“It was incredibly moving to see Adam and his family visit our Department after an event like Adam endured, but we were particularly delighted to also meet Polly for the first time. That really brings a buoyancy to the staff when they see the efforts that they put in,” Professor Monica Monaghan, Consultation Cardiologist at SWAH said.