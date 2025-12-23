GALLERY: Santa visits St Tierney’s PS in Roslea

THERE was plenty of festive flavour at St Tierney’s Primary School before the winter break as the school enjoyed a Christmas Jumper Day, with a special guest joining in the celebrations.

The children truly embraced the meaning of the season by thinking of others, raising an impressive £150 for the local branch of St Vincent de Paul, with the proceeds going towards their Christmas Appeal.

To honour their efforts, Santa Claus himself took time out from his busy schedule ahead of the big day to join the pupils for their celebrations.

The staff and management of Roslea Spar supported Santa’s visit to St Tierney’s PS by donating personalised selection boxes for every pupil, along with a gift voucher to spend in the shop.