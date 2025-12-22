Fivemiletown students spread cheer in the community

A GROUP of local students took time out of their busy festive schedules to spread joy throughout the local community last week.

The Sixth Form girls from Fivemiletown College delivered thoughtfully prepared shortbread packs to nearby care homes and senior members of the community.

The visits provided a welcome opportunity for students to engage with older generations while sharing a small gesture of kindness.

Advertisement

Residents and staff at Gillbrooke Nursing Home and the Valley Fold were delighted to receive the homemade treats, which were enjoyed during their morning cuppa and helped brighten the day for many.

The students were warmly welcomed into both settings, making the experience especially meaningful for everyone involved.

“We love to foster this inter-generational connection and truly appreciate being welcomed into these care settings,” a spokesperson from the school said.