Festive fayre rocks into Derrygonnelly

RESIDENTS from Derrygonnelly, Monea and Boho recently got into the festive spirit as a hugely popular Christmas Craft Fayre took place in the village.

A large crowd turned out to the Derrygonnelly Community Centre for the event, which was well-supported by residents who enjoyed browsing through some of the unique gifts which were on display.

As well as the bespoke items up for sale, attendees were offered the opportunity to spend time with Santa Claus, who posed for photos and special conversations with many children.

There was also a range of different activities for the children of the village, with many enjoying getting their face painted in a festive theme.

Churchill Silver Band was also present at the special event, performing a range of Christmas songs and carols, which were greatly enjoyed by the large crowd in attendance.

The area in Derrygonnelly has truly embraced the festive spirit, with the local community partnership group ensuring the village was well decorated with a Christmas tree and lights.

On Monday (December 8), Fermanagh and Omagh District Council provided a free Over-70s Christmas Lunch for 20 members of the community, at the Riverside Cafe

The guests were treated to a traditional three-course meal, with a choice of hearty main dishes including Turkey and Honey Glazed Ham, a flavourful Nut Roast or Salmon with a Leek Sauce.

Each option was served with classic seasonal trimmings such as crispy roast potatoes, carrots, parsnips, buttered sprouts and gravy.

The celebration continued with a tempting range of desserts, featuring Christmas pudding, toffee pecan roulade and the ever-popular sticky toffee pudding, as well as tea, coffee and mince pies.

The Council organised the special event with the aim of making sure that older residents in Derrygonnelly, many who might not have family living locally, were supported over the festive season.