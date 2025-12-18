Fermanagh woman to contest dog charges

A Fermanagh woman is set to contest a charge of allowing a dog to stray and keeping the animal without a valid licence.

Orlaith Grier, of Castle Balfour Demesne in Lisnaskea, is charged with allowing the dog to stray in January 2025.

She is also charged with keeping the animal without a licence which is contrary to the Dogs (NI) Order 1983.

Advertisement

Grier will represent herself when she contests the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on January 14 2026.