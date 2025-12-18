Fermanagh siblings star at Irish Nationals

THE Lannon siblings, Jamie and Ellie, both excelled at the Irish Winter Short Course Nationals, their first senior competition of the year, when they lit up the pool at Craigavon.

From Enniskillen, but representing Lurgan Swim Club, the duo competed against some of the fastest senior athletes from Ireland during the meet.

Following a busy week that included his St Michael’s College formal on Thursday night, Jamie Lannon, ranked as Ireland’s top junior breaststroker, delivered a standout championships performance.

He reached the A Final of the men’s 200m breaststroke where he clocked 2:18.65 and he also broke the 30-second barrier in the 50m breaststroke, qualifying for the B Final.

The performances underlined his ability to compete at senior level while still a junior.

He also contributed to the medley relay events and recorded a personal best in the 100m butterfly, highlighting his all-round development and race sharpness across the meet.

Ellie Dunlop (16) also competed in the senior Women’s 13 and Over category, confirming her status as one of Ireland’s leading 16-year-old breaststroke swimmers.

Fresh from completing her AS mock examinations at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Dunlop recorded personal bests in all three breaststroke events.

She finished as the fastest 16-year-old in Ireland in the 50m breaststroke and qualified for the B Final. She also contributed to a relay final, gaining valuable senior-level experience.

With the Irish Winter Short Course Nationals bringing the senior season to a close, both swimmers now turn their attention to the 2026 long-course season.