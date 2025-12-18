+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road remains closed after ‘serious collision’

Fermanagh road remains closed after ‘serious collision’

Posted: 8:38 am December 18, 2025

POLICE have advised motorists that the Lough Shore Road in Fermanagh remains closed after an accident which occurred yesterday (Wednesday).

“Road-users are advised that the Lough Shore Road, Belleek, remains closed following a serious road traffic collision, with signage in place to direct traffic,” a Police statement read.

“Border-crossing HGV traffic, in particular, should note that the road is impassable – please travel via Boa Island Road. An update will be provided in due course.”

