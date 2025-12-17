Fermanagh road closed due to serious collision

Police have urged motorists to avoid the Lough Shore Road in Belleek due what has been described as a ‘serious collision’ this afternoon.

The road is currently closed due to the collision, and roads users are advised to seek an alternative route.

In a statement, a police spokesperson added, “Border-crossing HGV traffic, in particular, should note that the road is impassable – please travel via Boa Island Road.

“An update will be provided in due course”