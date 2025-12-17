+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road closed due to serious collision

Fermanagh road closed due to serious collision

Posted: 1:00 pm December 17, 2025

Police have urged motorists to avoid the Lough Shore Road in Belleek due what has been described as a ‘serious collision’ this afternoon. 

The road is currently closed due to the collision, and roads users are advised to seek an alternative route. 

In a statement, a police spokesperson added, “Border-crossing HGV traffic, in particular, should note that the road is impassable – please travel via Boa Island Road.

Advertisement

“An update will be provided in due course” 

 

Related posts:

Two fatalities following Fermanagh road collision Two-vehicle collision on Fermanagh road Woman seriously injured in Fermanagh crash
Posted: 1:00 pm December 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement