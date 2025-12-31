Fermanagh man accused of motoring charges

AN Irvinestown man is accused of driving a vehicle without a licence and without insurance.

David Ward (34), of Townhill Park in Irvinestown, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 22).

The court heard that on November 27, Ward is alleged to have drove a vehicle in Main Street in Irvinestown, without a licence and without appropriate insurance.

Advertisement

A detective told the court that the charges could be connected.

Ward will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on January 13 for attitude.