+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man accused of motoring charges
court
Enniskillen Court House

Fermanagh man accused of motoring charges

Posted: 3:00 pm December 31, 2025

AN Irvinestown man is accused of driving a vehicle without a licence and without insurance.

David Ward (34), of Townhill Park in Irvinestown, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 22).

The court heard that on November 27, Ward is alleged to have drove a vehicle in Main Street in Irvinestown, without a licence and without appropriate insurance.

Advertisement

A detective told the court that the charges could be connected.

Ward will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on January 13 for attitude.

Related posts:

Ageing population putting strain on SWAH and services
Premium Enniskillen lights up to launch the festive season Anger as care workers excluded from pay rise
Posted: 3:00 pm December 31, 2025
Top
Advertisement