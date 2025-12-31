Fermanagh man accused of assaulting mother

A Fermanagh man accused of domestic abuse charges against his mother, “flicked blood at police and claimed to be HIV positive” a court has heard.

Fred Tottenham (39) from Leighan Road, Enniskillen is charged with assaulting his mother, damaging her property, engaging in abusive behaviour to cause physical or psychological harm and assaulting two police officers.

Offending is alleged to have occurred over the Christmas period.

A police officer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

He explained an emergency call from Tottenham’s mother at 8am on December 27 detailed an ongoing domestic incident, involving her son who had been drinking since Christmas Eve and his behaviour had worsened.

She contended he has coercively controlled her for some time to an extent friends and family had stopped visiting.

Tottenham was allegedly very aggressive and threatened her to the point she is in fear.

She set out how she has been “psychologically bullied” and unable to sleep when he is in the house.

She added his has physically pushed her but not struck her although threatened to do so.

As a result, she warned him to be removed from her house.

On arrival officers noted items had been smashed in a number of rooms, particularly the kitchen.

Tottenham emerged and on seeing police “flicked blood at them while stating he was HIV-positive.”

He was arrested but lashed out striking an officer to the face while stating, “I’m going to beat the s*** out of her.”

Objecting to bail the officer said,” There are significant concerns for the officers involved who have to undergo testing following the HIV claim although the mother states he is not. Nonetheless the officers are required to go through medical procedures to be sure. Police are also concerned by the defendant’s statement about beating his mother.”

The court heard Tottenham’s behaviour, “Toward police and everyone else is worrying.”

A defence barrister said, “I’m aware the details of this do the defendant no favours whatsoever and there are difficulties in this bail application. Alcohol is an issue and has been behind all previous offending.”

Urging bail to be granted, the defence advised Tottenham has his own address but it’s quite close to his mother’s.

He stressed the defendant is definitely not HIV-positive to which District Judge Barney McElhome replied, “That’s not the point. He flicked blood at police officers while claiming it which means they have to get checked. It interferes with their home and family life.”

He continued, “I can’t understand why someone purporting to be a human being would behave like that towards their mother. This comes down to whether or not the mother will make a statement. There may be bodyworn camera footage which caters for these situations. One can understand her not wanting to make a statement against her own son, but considering his treatment of her, she might want to think about that. Being allowed to carry on like an absolutely incoherent animal isn’t doing him any good either.”

Judge McElhome said the mother should be referred for support services adding, “Simply letting someone away with this is no good.”

While bail was granted it was on the strict understanding any address must be some distance from the mother, “Because she needs protecting from herself as well as him.”

“Clearly her love for her son outweighs good sense but anyone who would behave like that towards their mother leaves me in despair,” said Judge McElhome.

Bail was set at £500 with residence at an address approved by police and no contact with the mother.

The case will be mentioned again on January 12.