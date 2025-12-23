Fermanagh House spreads festive cheer to children

The team at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen has once again been spreading festive cheer beyond its doors, ensuring local families who need a little extra support can experience the joy and magic of the season.

Every Christmas, Fermanagh House sets aside a portion of the centre’s earned income to carefully select and purchase batches of toys. A way to help ensure that as many young hearts as possible experience the delight of unwrapping a special gift on Christmas morning.

Fermanagh House is a vibrant social enterprise owned by The Fermanagh Trust, a local grant-making charity.

Revenue generated from its modern office spaces, meeting rooms and event facilities is thoughtfully reinvested into the community through grants, donations and meaningful initiatives like this toy donation.

The generous gifts have been shared with three outstanding local organisations: The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and Fermanagh Women’s Aid. These trusted charities will distribute the toys to children and families facing challenges, helping to brighten their Christmas in a truly meaningful way.

Marilyn Quinn, Centre Manager at Fermanagh House, shared her appreciation.

“Thank you to everyone who has used Fermanagh House this year. Your support enables us to make these donations and give back to the community.

It’s a privilege to assist these groups that do such vital work,” Marilyn said.

She added, “Christmas is a time for sharing, and it’s wonderful to be able to contribute in this way. Every child deserves the joy of a gift on Christmas morning, and we are so pleased to help make that possible.”