Fermanagh businesses in court on safety breaches

THREE Fermanagh businesses have appeared in court charged with unrelated health and safety breaches.

The trio of cases, which were unrelated to each other, were before Enniskillen Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

During the first case, McGrath Building and Joinery Contracts Ltd, of Mullylusty in Belcoo pleaded guilty to failing to plan, manage and monitor matters relating to health and safety during the construction phase of a local church.

The court heard that during the redevelopment of Sacred Heart Church in Boho, between October 2 and December 3, 2023, the business used ‘unsafe scaffolding’ to assist with the removal of asbestos.

Gareth McGrath (44) confirmed that they had removed the asbestos during a phone interview with a health and safety inspector.

Defence counsel, Noel Dillon, explained that McGrath took ‘great pride’ in the work at Sacred Heart Church in Boho as it was a place that he ‘previously worshipped at’.

After reviewing the facts of the case, district judge, Alana McSorley, recognised that the ‘contract was a success’.

McGrath Building and Joinery Contracts Ltd was fined £500.

Guilty plea

The second case saw a Kesh business enter a guilty plea to failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee and three courts of contravening a prohibition notice.

Hics Properties Ltd, of Glenross in Irvinestown, was charged with failing to conduct their undertaking to ensure that a person who was not in their employment was exposed to risks to their health and safety.

The charges date back to May 2022 and August 2022.

The Fermanagh business is also charged with three courts of contravening a prohibition notice regarding the use of unsafe scaffolding.

Hics Properties Ltd will return before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on January 14.

Charges denied

Finally, in the third unrelated case, a local business was sent forward to Dungannon Crown Court in January to contest a charge of failing to ensure the heath and safety as an employer.

Balcas Timber Limited, which is located in Killadeas Road in Ballinamallard, is charged with failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, in an incident relating back to October 2023.

The business is also charged with failing to ensure that all of its work equipment was maintained in an efficient state and working order.

District judge, Alana McSorley, said that the Fermanagh business has ‘a case to answer’.

They’ll appear before Dungannon Crown Court for trial on January 20.