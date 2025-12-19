Fermanagh business helps guide the next generation

EMPLOYEES from one of the leading food companies in the UK and Europe, which operates from a site in Fermanagh, recently spent time offering advice and support to students from CAFRE.

Pilgrim’s Europe, which has a branch at the Carran Business Park in Enniskillen, is an industry leading UK and European food company with iconic brands including Richmond, Fridge Raiders, Rollover, Oakhouse, Denny and Moy Park.

The business operates across the UK, Ireland, France and the Netherlands, driving forward sustainability and innovation.

Representatives of their New Product Development team spent time with food students and staff at CAFRE at Loughry College who embarked on a unique challenge and initiative to develop innovative chicken-based products.

Clare McAuley, Innovation and Development Manager at Pilgrim’s Europe, said they were keen to support the local students.

“We were impressed by all the products presented,” explained Ms McAuley.

“You have demonstrated not only skills in NPD interpreting the briefs to create your products, but also excellent communication and teamworking ability. These are impressive competence’s to have developed so early in your studies, I congratulate you all.”

Senior Product Development Technologist at Pilgrim’s Europe, Lucy McDonagh White, feels it’s important that students and young people in Fermanagh and across the North take an active role in creating “exciting new products”.

“It was great to be involved in this challenge once again and help inspire upcoming future agri-food leaders. Our aim was to challenge students to think like industry professionals, considering profitability, sustainability, attracting new customer segments, and diversifying product portfolios,” Ms McDonagh White said.

“Against this challenging task, students applied their skills to create an exciting new product taking consumer demands, nutritional benefits and current trends into consideration and we received some great responses from everyone involved.

“In today’s fast-moving and competitive market, the ability to innovate effectively is what sets successful food businesses apart.

“Our team was blown away by the innovative ideas and talent amongst the students – their creativity and response to the brief was truly impressive and we wish them all the best with their future careers.”