Fermanagh and Omagh chairman celebrates progress

As the year draws to a close, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, has been reflecting on a busy and rewarding six months of leadership and community engagement.

In his Christmas message, Cllr McElduff looked back on key achievements, from supporting local charities and celebrating the contributions of sports clubs.

“Getting to know these groups better has been a privilege,” said Cllr McElduff.

“The work they do is invaluable, bringing joy, confidence, and opportunities to the lives of those who are part of them. Their dedication reminds us of the power of community and social inclusion.”

Over the past months, he said the Council had also focused on key issues that matter deeply to the district, such as housing, health and issues such as domestic violence.

“The lack of safe, affordable housing deeply impacts those fleeing domestic abuse,” he said.

“I commend Women’s Aid for their life-saving support in these situations. This drives our commitment to the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls campaign – without secure homes, victims cannot rebuild their lives.

“We as a Council continue to advocate for our residents on a range of health priorities, including the reinstatement of Emergency General Surgery at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen and the delivery of Acute Mental Health Unit in Omagh.”

The Chair has been privileged to attend a wide range of cultural and musical events that highlight the rich and diverse heritage of the district. He also emphasises the ongoing commitment to progress, highlighting the collaborative efforts that drive the Council’s vision forward.

“Working with colleagues across all parties, we remain committed to delivering on our Corporate Plan vision – making Fermanagh and Omagh a great Council area to live, work, and visit. I look forward to continuing this work in the next six months, there is a lot done but more to achieve,” he said.

“As Christmas draws near, I want to acknowledge that this season can be difficult for those coping with loss. Please know that you are held in our thoughts. To everyone, I wish you peace and happiness this Christmas and a bright and hopeful New Year ahead.”