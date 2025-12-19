Enniskillen students honoured with council reception

SIX Fermanagh students have been honoured for their achievements through a special council reception.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, hosted a reception at the Town Hall in Enniskillen this week to celebrate the achievements of Jenson Lindsay, Conor Phair, Alfie Thompson, and Mackenzie Wilson, students from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, who won the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The reception was also in honour of Shay Murphy and Caedin Doherty, both pupils at St Joseph’s College, who were members this year of a successful Team Ireland Youth Fly Fishing team.

The Angus Youth Challenge is a competition run by ABP in association with the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group. It is open to Year 11 pupils who have a strong interest in agriculture or the agri-food industry. In total, 28 teams from schools across the North of Ireland competed in the competition.

Shay and Caedin won gold medals while representing Ireland.

Speaking at the reception, Cllr McElduff said: “On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I would like to again congratulate each of you on your achievements.

“You have all shown exceptional focus in the pursuit of your goals, and have done yourselves, your family, school, club and District proud. I encourage you all to continue to work hard and I wish you every success for the future.”