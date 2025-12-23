Enniskillen Foodbank distributes hundreds of hampers

THE Enniskillen Foodbank has said the support from the local community has been ‘outstanding’ after they delivered 386 food hampers to families in need in the town.

For the first time ever, the Foodbank will close for the festive period, reopening for normal service on January 7.

In order to make sure that the community was supported, the volunteers at the Enniskillen Foodbank delivered 386 parcels which were packed with essential items, donated by local residents.

“It has been bonkers. It’s part and parcel of what we do at Christmas and hopefully it will have alleviated as much of the need as possible,” John Shades told the ‘Herald.

Last week, Enniskillen Foodbank provided over 200 Christmas hampers for local families living in need.

With a total of 386 handed out this year, the sharp increase coincides with the struggles that many families have been facing, with the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Shades is full of praise for the support the Enniskillen Foodbank has received from the local community.

“The support has been outstanding. We could not fault them,” he explained, “if it wasn’t for the community, none of this could happen. We just redirect the food to wherever it’s needed.”