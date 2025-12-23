Enniskillen bar serves up support for children

The Cornerstone Bar in Enniskillen has spread some festive cheer this year, raising £825 for St Vincent de Paul to help local under-privileged children enjoy a brighter Christmas.

The bar raised £750 thanks to the generosity of locals visiting to support St Vincent de Paul Enniskillen, and with an extra £75 kindly donated by Enniskillen BID, the total £825 was spent on Experience Enniskillen vouchers for local children.

“St Vincent de Paul is a cross community charity that gives to everybody locally within the Enniskillen area,” Ann McCabe from St Vincent de Paul said.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the people and it is donations like this that helps us do what we do and that is help people in poverty. This year we find that it is much more the working poor.”